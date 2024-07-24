Russia downs 25 Ukrainian drones

Russia downed 25 Ukrainian drones overnight in the west of the country and over Crimea, Moscow's defence ministry said yesterday.

"Over the past night... air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over Bryansk region and two over Belgorod region, as well as 21 UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Crimea and the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Russia said on Monday it shot down 85 Ukrainian drones overnight, destroying 47 in the region of Rostov, which borders Ukraine.

Authorities in the Russian Black Sea town of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region said Monday that debris from a downed drone sparked a fire at an oil refinery and separately killed one person.

Late last month, Moscow accused Ukraine of carrying out a deadly strike in Crimea using US missiles, killing at least four people, including two children, and injuring more than 150, according to the local authorities installed by Russia.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says fuel Russia's military, as well as towns and villages just across the border.

Both sides have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometres, extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.