Kyiv awaits Western support

Russia said yesterday that its troops had made gains in eastern Ukraine, building on recent advances against Ukrainian forces in critical need of Western aid.

Facing a difficult situation on the front lines, Kyiv has responded with an increasing number of incursions and attacks on Russian territory bordering Ukraine.

Some of these incursions were carried out by Russians who volunteered to fight in pro-Ukrainian units, which Putin has called to "punish".

"On the Avdiivka front, units of the 'Centre' grouping of troops liberated the village of Orlivka," the russian defence ministry said.

It is the latest in a string of gains for Moscow, which has built on the capture of Avdiivka a month ago. Avdiivka's seizure had forced Ukrainian troops to withdraw to defensive lines along Tonenke, Berdychi and Orlivka.

The Ukrainian army has not addressed the potential seizure of Orlivka. But Kyiv has acknowledged a difficult situation on the battlefield and urged the West to keep up and deliver on its promises of support.

European deliveries have fallen behind, and its industrial capacities remain limited.

Kyiv has urged the US Congress to unblock a $60 billion aid package, which has been stalled due to political infighting.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday told US Senator Lindsey Graham that is was "critically important" for the US to make a swift decision.