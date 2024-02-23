Russia claims gains in eastern Ukraine

UK announces new sanctions against Moscow

Russia yesterday claimed that its forces had advanced further in east Ukraine, putting Kyiv on the defensive days before the two-year anniversary of the war. Ukraine has faced intense pressure on its eastern front in recent months as it grapples with ammunition shortages and hold-ups to much-needed Western military aid. The Russian defence ministry said yesterday it captured Pobeda, a small village about five kilometres (three miles) west of Donetsk city on the front line. "On the Donetsk front, units of the 'Southern' group of troops liberated the village of Pobeda and improved their position along the front line," it said. The capture, if confirmed, would mark another step westwards for Moscow, which last week seized the former Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka after months of battle. Ukraine said in a briefing later yesterday that it was "holding back enemy forces" in Pobeda, but did not explicitly refute Moscow's claim. Meanwhile, the UK announced more than 50 new sanctions against Russia to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which falls this weekend. The United Nations rights chief said yesterday Russia's war in Ukraine has exacted a terrible human cost and inflicted suffering on millions.