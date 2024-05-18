Russia carving out buffer zone

Says Putin; Kyiv launches a wave of drones at Russia, Crimea

This handout photograph, taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service yesterday, shows rescuers evacuating civilians from Russian shelling in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photo: AFP

President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Russian forces advancing in Ukraine's northeast were carving out a buffer zone to protect Russia from attacks and said the West was "sick in the head" if it thought it could dictate terms to Moscow.

Speaking to reporters on a state visit to China after discussing Ukraine during talks with Xi Jinping, Putin said that Russian troops were advancing to plan after repeated deadly Ukrainian strikes on the Belgorod region of Russia, reports Reuters.

"As for what is happening in the Kharkiv direction. This is their (Ukraine's) fault because they shelled and continue, unfortunately, to shell residential neighbourhoods in the border areas, including Belgorod," Putin said.

"Civilians are dying there. It's obvious. They are shooting directly at the city centre, at residential areas. And I said publicly that if this continues, we will be forced to create a security zone, a buffer zone. That is what we are doing."

When asked if Russian forces planned to take control of nearby Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Putin said: "As for Kharkiv, there are no such plans as of today."

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a wave of drones at Russia and annexed Crimea overnight, killing two people including a child and setting an oil refinery ablaze, officials said yesterday.

The attack was Ukraine's largest aerial offensive in weeks and comes as Russian forces advance along the frontline, making their biggest territorial gains in 18 months as Kyiv struggles with ammunition and manpower shortages, reports AFP.

The Russian military said it had neutralised or downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones in the south of the country, annexed Crimea and Black Sea.

"Fifty-one UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over Crimea, 44 over the Krasnodar region, six over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region", it said, adding naval forces destroyed six drone boats. One drone struck a family driving near the border in Belgorod region, killing a mother and her four-year-old son, region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The child was in a critical condition. Doctors did everything possible to save him. (But) to much grief, the four-year-old died in hospital," he said.

The father was injured but "is in shock" and refused medical help, while the driver of the car was treated for shrapnel wounds to his hands, he added.

Another drone attack caused a brief fire at a gas station in the border village of Bessonovka, he said.