Russia captures two east Ukrainian villages

Russian invasion of Ukraine
AFP, Moscow
Thu Nov 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 12:40 AM

Russia said yesterday it had captured two Ukrainian villages near the town of Kurakhove, in southeast Ukraine, where Moscow has quickly advanced since seizing the city of Vugledar last month.

Kurakhove lies west of Donetsk city, already under Russian control, and had a pre-war population of around 20,000 people.

Moscow's forces took the villages of Maksymivka and Antonivka, both south of Kurakhove, where Russia has been concentrating its offensive, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on social media.

The city of Vugledar, in southeastern Ukraine, fell to Moscow in early October.

Fears have since been raised over a renewed Russian offensive in the south of the country, with attacks increasing on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

