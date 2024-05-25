Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russia ‘bogged down’ in battle for border town: Ukraine

Russian forces have become "bogged down" trying to capture the Ukrainian border town of Vovchansk but have intensified their offensive elsewhere on the eastern front, Ukraine's top general said yesterday.

Kyiv has been battling a fresh Russian land assault on its northeastern Kharkiv region since May 10, when thousands of Moscow's troops stormed the border, making their biggest territorial advances in 18 months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the region's capital yesterday to discuss the battle for Vovchansk, a town that sits fewer than five kilometres (three miles) from the border.

