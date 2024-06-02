Russian invasion of Ukraine
AFP, Kyiv
Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 02:35 AM

Russia attacks Ukraine energy sites

100 missiles, drones fired
Russia fired a combined 100 missiles and drones at Ukraine overnight, in a barrage that targeted energy sites across the country, Ukrainian officials said yesterday.

Russia has launched dozens of aerial attacks at Ukraine's power facilities throughout the two-year war, causing significant damage and energy shortages.

"The enemy launched 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack drones," the air force said, adding that it shot down 35 of the missiles and all but one of the drones. Two thermal power plants were damaged in the attack, it added.

In a daily briefing, Russia's defence ministry said the strikes were a "response to attempts by the Kyiv regime to damage Russian energy and transport facilities."

Ukraine has hit several Russian oil depots and refineries in drone strikes over recent months -- something Kyiv says is fair retribution for Moscow's own aerial attacks.

