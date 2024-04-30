Resisting heavy attacks in east

Says Ukraine amid Russian advance

Ukraine said yesterday it had foiled 55 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, a day after it admitted to a worsening situation on the front line.

Moscow over the weekend claimed another eastern village, Novobakhmutivka, as struggling Ukrainian forces await the arrival of crucial US weapons.

The Ukrainian army said it had "repulsed 55 attacks" in several villages north and west of Novobakhmutivka. These included Ocheretyne, where heavy fighting was reported on Sunday.

The villages lie north of the hub of Adviivka, captured by Russian troops in February. Moscow's forces have since pushed deeper into the Donetsk region.

Further south, Ukraine said its forces "continue to hold back the enemy" in several settlements west of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk, including the town of Krasnogorivka.

Kyiv said Russian forces had "with the support of aviation, tried 15 times to break through the defences of our troops."

Krasnogorivka lies some 20 kilometres (32 miles) west of Donetsk and has served as a key stronghold for Kyiv.

It has become more vulnerable since the fall of nearby Marinka and Avdiivka, with reports of increased fighting in recent weeks.

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Sunday his troops had retreated to new defensive lines further to the west in some areas.

Kyiv has also warned Russia will try to bring home some victories ahead of its patriotic May 9 holiday.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that vital US weapons were starting to arrive in Ukraine in small amounts but deliveries needed to be faster as advancing Russian invasion forces were trying to take advantage.

Zelensky told a joint press conference in Kyiv alongside Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the situation on the battlefield directly depended on the speed of ammunition supplies to Ukraine, reports Reuters.

"Timely support for our army. Today I don't see anything positive on this point yet. There are supplies, they have slightly begun, this process needs to be sped up," he said.

The United States approved a $61 billion aid package last week, ending six months of congressional deadlock and raising Kyiv's hopes that its critically low stocks of artillery shells will soon be replenished.