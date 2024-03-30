Power supply under ‘increasing threat’

Ukraine warns as Russian air strikes damage power stations, kill one person

Ukraine warned yesterday that Russian air attacks were putting its electricity supply under "increasing threat", hours after strikes damaged power stations and killed at least one person. Moscow has stepped up aerial bombardment of Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure in response to deadly Ukrainian assaults on Russia's border regions. A Russian drone killed a 39-year-old man and wounded another person near the southeastern city of Nikopol, while an air attack on Kamianske further north wounded five people, including a child, authorities said. "Last night Russia continued its barbaric attacks against the Ukrainian energy system. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in some regions," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said. He said the strikes showed Ukraine urgently needed more air defence systems, a demand Kyiv has repeatedly made to its allies as its energy sector buckles under pressure.