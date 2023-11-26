Kyiv hit with largest Russian drone attack

Says Ukraine

Ukraine said yesterday it had downed 74 out of 75 Russian drones overnight, in what it said was the biggest such attack since the start of the invasion.

The Ukrainian army said Russia had launched a "record number" of Iranian-made Shahed drones, the majority of which targeted Kyiv, causing power cuts as temperatures dipped below freezing.

Kyiv authorities said five people -- including an 11-year-old -- were wounded in the capital, where the air raid lasted six hours.

The drone attack came as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, commemorating the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

"The enemy launched a record number of attack drones at Ukraine! The main direction of the attack is Kyiv," said the commander of Ukraine's air force, General Mykola Oleshchuk.

The air force said it had downed "74 out of 75" Shahed drones.

Falling drone debris had sparked fires and damaged buildings across the city, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

AFP saw Kyiv residents clearing smashed windows and other damage in the city's Dniprovsky district, with ambulances parked nearby.

One of the buildings that was damaged housed a nursery and another had part of its top floor destroyed.

Local resident Viktor Vasylenko said he had soothed his young daughter, who experienced "panic and nausea" during the long night-time attacks as they sheltered in a corridor.

The 38-year-old said his family always has "everything prepared" in case of such attacks but it was the first time one had hit so close.

"My wife thought that the house would collapse in half," he said.

Latvia's president, Edgars Rinkevics, on a visit to Kyiv during the attack, posted a photo of himself on social media inside a dark bomb shelter.

Dozens of buildings had their power cut off after the attacks but Ukraine's energy ministry said electricity was later restored.

More than 21 months into Moscow's offensive, fighting is most intense in the east of Ukraine and is now centred around the city of Avdiivka, which is nearly encircled by Russian forces.

Ukraine's army said that while the "main target" of the attack was Kyiv, air defence had also been called into action across the south.

Kyiv said it was "symbolic" that the capital had been the subject of such a large-scale attack on the day Ukraine marks Holodomor.

"More than 70 Shahed on the night of the Holodomor Remembrance Day... The Russian leadership is proud of the fact that it can kill," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

Zelensky attended a ceremony with Kyiv's top military brass, holding candles, to mark the event.

Ukraine says Holodomor -- Ukrainian for "death by starvation" -- was caused deliberately by Soviet agricultural policies.

Moscow denies this, and says it was part of a wider famine that also affected Russian parts of the Soviet Union.

Zelensky said it was "impossible" for Kyiv to forgive or forget the "horrific crimes of genocide" and thanked the growing number of countries that had recognised Holodomor as a deliberate crime against Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials made comparisons between Holodomor and today's Russian invasion.

"For them, it was about killing Ukrainians then and it is now," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.