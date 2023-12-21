‘Foreign Efforts To Distabilise Russia’: Putin calls for ‘severe’ response

Ukraine to produce ‘one million drones’ in 2024, says Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin called yesterday for a "severe" response to foreign agents who aim to destabilise Russia by aiding Ukraine.

"The Kyiv regime with direct support of foreign special services has taken the path of terrorist methods, practically state terrorism," Putin said in a video address.

"These are acts of sabotage against civilian sites, transport and energy infrastructure, attacks against civilians and representatives of authority," he said.

Numerous sabotages on Russian railroads and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine have been reported since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

"The attempts by foreign special agents to destabilise the political and social situation in Russia must be severely stopped," Putin said in his address on security agency workers' day.

"Security services have no easy task. But you have all the necessary potential, all the possibilities in order to ensure the security of the state, of society and our citizens."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country would next year produce one million drones, which have become a crucial factor in the fighting between Kyiv and Moscow.

"We will produce one million drones next year," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine would be able to make its own, modern devices itself: "Our soldiers will receive Ukraine-made drones in their brigades."

Both Ukraine and Russia are extensively using drones to scope out enemy positions, drop explosives and crash into targets.

Drones can then be sent to attack the target, or the intelligence they provide can by used for combat.

The prevalence of drone warfare has triggered an arms race between Moscow and Kyiv, with the latter planning to use artificial intelligence to better target Russian positions and defend against attacks.

Ukrainian officials told AFP the armed forces needed 100,000 to 120,000 drones per month in their efforts to fend off invading Russian troops.

Yesterday, Ukraine said that nine people, including four children, had been wounded by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, as drones targeted the capital Kyiv and the second-largest city Kharkiv.

"During the evening shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers, nine people were injured, four of them were children," said Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson, adding that the children were between two and 13 years old.

He said a mother and her three children had been hospitalised but were in a "moderate" condition.

Kherson was retaken by Ukrainian troops in November 2022 but the city remains within reach of Russian weaponry, and is regularly targeted.

On the same night, a Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse storing aid intended for residents of the Kherson region was destroyed.

The Ukrainian Red Cross said on social media that a fire -- ignited by a direct artillery hit -- had "wiped out" supplies.

It posted images showing the charred remains of the facility where a fire was still smouldering.