Death toll from Thursday's Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 26: Ukraine

The death toll from Thursday's Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv has risen to 26, including three children, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

The toll previously stood at 16, including two children, but was revised Friday after "rescuers retrieved 10 bodies from the rubble of the residential building in Sviatoshynsky district, including the body of a 2-year-old child", the ministry posted on Telegram.

It also said 159 people were wounded in Thursday's strikes, including 16 children.

One person was also killed in a Russian attack early Friday on Zaporizhzhia, in southeast Ukraine, the region's military administration said on Telegram.

Kyiv was observing a day of mourning after Thursday's bombardment, among the deadliest the capital has seen since Russia launched its large-scale offensive in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his allies on Thursday to bring about "regime change" in Russia, hours after the attack.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Russia's actions in Ukraine, suggesting that new sanctions against Moscow were coming.

"Russia -- I think it's disgusting what they're doing. I think it's disgusting," Trump told journalists.

On Monday, the US leader issued a "10 or 12" day ultimatum for Moscow to halt its invasion, now in its fourth year, or face sanctions.