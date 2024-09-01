Deadly strikes hit Russian, Ukrainian border cities

Media investigation identifies 66,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

Aerial strikes on Russian and Ukrainian border cities killed at least a dozen people on Friday, bombardments that came as Kyiv dismissed its air force commander in a major military shake-up.

Both sides also claimed to have advanced on the battlefield -- Moscow in eastern Ukraine and Kyiv in its shock offensive into Russia's western Kursk region -- with the fighting showing no sign of subsiding, two and a half years into Russia's invasion.

A Russian aerial strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Friday afternoon killed seven people, including a 14-year-old girl, Ukraine's interior minister said.

At least 77 were wounded, including 18 children, the emergency services said.

Another Russian strike yesterday killed two people and injured 10 more including children in a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Kyiv's Western backers to up their support after the attack, which officials said was with a glide bomb.

"We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

"We need long-range capabilities," he added, referring to Kyiv's appeals to allies to lift restrictions on the use of Western-supplied missiles inside Russian territory and deliver more longer-range weapons.

"We need the implementation of air defence agreements for Ukraine. This is about saving lives," he added.

Across the border some 60 kilometres (37 miles) to the north, Russia said Ukraine had fired cluster munitions on the city of Belgorod and its suburbs, killing at least five and wounding 37 civilians, including at least six children.

"One woman and four men died of their wounds on the spot before an ambulance arrived," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

Meanwhile, independent Russian media outlet Mediazona yesterday said according to its estimates more than 66,000 Russian military personnel have died during the war in Ukraine.

Mediazona has been drawing up a list of known soldier deaths in conjunction with the BBC Russian Service using open-source data.

Previously in April, they announced they had found more than 50,000 names of Russians killed.