China a ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Say Nato leaders in stern rebuke

Nato leaders on Wednesday said China's deepening ties with Russia are a cause of "deep concern" and accused Beijing of playing a key role in helping Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

China "has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine through its so-called 'no limits' partnership and its large-scale support for Russia's defense industrial base," Nato leaders said in a declaration from their summit in Washington.

Nato leaders urged China "to cease all material and political support to Russia's war effort."

"This includes the transfer of dual-use materials, such as weapons components, equipment, and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia's defense sector," the declaration said.

China "cannot enable the largest war in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation," the alliance said.

The statement came before the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea were due to attend the Nato summit yesterday.

China yesterday warned Nato against "provoking confrontation" over its ties with Russia.

A spokesperson for Beijing's mission to the European Union said: "Nato should stop hyping up the so-called China threat and provoking confrontation and rivalry, and do more to contribute to world peace and stability."

"It is known to all that China is not the creator (of) the Ukraine crisis. China's position on Ukraine is open and aboveboard," they added.

The United States has been pushing its European allies for years to pay closer attention to the threats posed by China.

"I think the message sent from Nato from this summit is very strong and very clear, and we are clearly defining China's responsibility when it comes to enabling Russia's war," Nato's outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion and last year released a paper calling for a "political settlement" to the conflict, which Western countries said could enable Russia to retain much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.

China and Russia's strategic partnership has grown closer since the invasion.