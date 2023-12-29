Cargo ship hit mine in Black Sea, 2 hurt

Says Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities said yesterday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors.

The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine's Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control and sparking a fire on the upper deck, Ukraine border guards said.

Ukraine has created a maritime corridor for commercial ships which first pass close to the shores of Bulgaria and Romania.

The border force did not specify exactly when or where the incident happened.

The Maritime Bulletin wrote that a Greek-owned, Panama-flagged ship called Vyssos had a mine explode under its stern on Wednesday morning while on its way to the port of Izmail.