Black Sea, Crimea: Russia downs 36 Ukrainian drones

Russian forces shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight, Moscow's Defence Ministry said yesterday.

"On the night of October 29, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using air-type drones against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped," the ministry said on Telegram.

"The air defence systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," it added.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukrainian authorities. Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory have multiplied since Kyiv launched its counter-offensive in June.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, is regularly targeted, being the rear base of the Russian Black Sea fleet and a key supply route for Russian forces occupying southern and eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out in the early hours of yesterday at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region was promptly extinguished, the region's emergency security authorities said after social media reports of powerful blasts shaking the refinery.

"There were no casualties, no infrastructure was damaged, and there is no threat to the enterprise or residents of nearby settlements," the emergency administration authority of the Krasnodar region, which lies on coast of the Black Sea, said on its Telegram messaging app.

It did not provide information on what caused the fire.

Baza and Shot, two Russian news outlets with good security sources, said that the fire at the refinery, which lies 50 miles (80 km) east of the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, one of Russia's most important oil export gateways, was caused by a drone attack.

The Afipsky plant, which was last attacked in May, can process around 6 million tonnes (44 million barrels) of oil each year. The port of Novorossiisk, together with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, bring about 1.5 percent of global oil to market.