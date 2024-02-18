Arms shortage helping Putin

Says Zelenskiy in Munich; Ukrainian troops withdraw from Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies at a global security conference yesterday to plug an "artificial" shortage of weapons that is giving Russia's forces the upper hand on the battlefield. Addressing the gathering of politicians, diplomats and military officials from around the world, who gave him a standing ovation, Zelenskiy mixed gratitude for the support shown by Western countries with urging them for more. He spoke at a critical juncture of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now nearly in its third year, with his troops forced to withdraw from the devastated eastern town of Avdiivka. Ukraine faces acute shortages of ammunition, and US military aid has been delayed for months in Congress. "Unfortunately keeping Ukraine in an artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war," he said. He said that sending additional packages of weapons and air defences to Ukraine was the most important thing its allies could do. "If your artillery (range) is 20 km (12 miles), but Russia's is 40km, there is your answer," Zelenskiy said. Earlier at the same conference, dubbed the "Davos of Defence", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had side-stepped questions on whether to give long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv.