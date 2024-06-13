8 killed, 21 hurt in Russian strike on Ukraine

Says Zelensky; US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that a Russian strike on his home town in southern Ukraine had left eight people dead and wounded 21 more.

"A Russian missile attack on Kryvy Rig. At the moment, 21 people are wounded and 8 are dead," he said in a statement on social media.

He posted video footage taken by emergency services at the scene showing rescue workers scouring debris for survivors, with smoke billowing from a destroyed building.

Zelensky in his post called on Ukraine's allies to step up deliveries of sophisticated aerial batteries to ward off Russian aerial attacks.

"Modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection for people, our cities and our positions. And we need them as much as possible," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the United States yesterday announced a raft of sanctions aimed at constraining Moscow's war in Ukraine while raising the stakes for foreign banks that still deal with Russia, ahead of G7 leaders' talks this week.