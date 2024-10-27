7 dead in overnight attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian rescuers clear debris on the site of a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine yesterday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian missile strikes killed four people including a child in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last night, while a teenager and another person died in attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region, officials said yesterday. Photo: AFP

Russian missile strikes killed five people including a child in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro Friday night, while a teenager and another person died in attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region, officials said yesterday.

The strikes came less than 48 hours after Russia finished hosting a three-day summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies in the city of Kazan, where President Vladimir Putin faced calls from world leaders to end the conflict.

"After everything that was said in Kazan, Russian murderers returned to their usual business," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

"This proves once again that aggression cannot be stopped by talking, but only by decisive actions in defence of the state," he added.

The strikes on Dnipro late Friday killed five people and damaged multiple buildings including a hospital, authorities said.

More than a dozen other people were wounded in the city, including children, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram.