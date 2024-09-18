Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed hungry people

Zimbabwe plans to cull 200 elephants to feed communities facing acute hunger after the worst drought in four decades, authorities said yesterday.

The El Nino-induced drought wiped out crops in southern Africa, impacting 68 million people and causing food shortages across the region.

"We can confirm that we are planning to cull about 200 elephants across the country. We are working on modalities on how we are going to do it," Tinashe Farawo, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson, told Reuters.

He said the elephant meat would be distributed to communities in Zimbabwe affected by the drought. The cull, the first in the country since 1988, will take place in Hwange, Mbire, Tsholotsho and Chiredzi districts.