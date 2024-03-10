World
Zardari voted Pak president for 2nd time

Asif Ali Zardari, the widower of Pakistan's slain first female leader Benazir Bhutto, was voted in as president for a second time yesterday, after elections marred by rigging claims.

Zardari was voted in with 411 votes to 181 for the opposition-backed candidate, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced after tallying the votes by national MPs, provincial MPs and senators.

Lawmakers of Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) voted Zardari into the largely ceremonial post, backed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in an alliance forged after the February 8 polls.

Zardari is expected to be sworn in at a ceremony on Sunday. PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as prime minister on Monday.

