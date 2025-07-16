Yemen postpones execution of Indian nurse on death row

Yemen has delayed the planned execution of Nimisha Priya, a 34‑year‑old nurse from Kerala, India, who was convicted of murdering her former business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

The execution, originally scheduled for 16 July 2025, has been temporarily suspended, reports BBC.

Talal Abdo Mahdi's dismembered remains were found in a water tank in 2017.

Under Yemen's Sharia-based justice system, Priya's only chance at clemency lies in receiving a pardon from Mahdi's family through "diyah" (blood money). Her supporters claim they have raised approximately $1 million (£735,000) to offer as compensation.

However, Mahdi's relatives insist on carrying out the death sentence, saying, "We insist on implementing God's Law in Qisas… nothing else".

India's foreign ministry has reportedly engaged with Yemeni authorities to seek additional time for negotiations.

Priya remains incarcerated in Sanaa's central prison, with her fate hanging in the balance unless the family of the victim agrees to the pardon. She and her legal team continue to pursue appeals.