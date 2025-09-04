Xi, Putin, Kim and Iran challenge rules-based order

Says EU’s Kallas

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and heads of foreign delegations arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China yesterday. Photo: AFP

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said yesterday the leaders of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea - who appeared together at a military parade in Beijing - represented an "autocratic alliance" challenging the rules-based international order.

"While Western leaders gather in diplomacy, an autocratic alliance is seeking a fast track to a new world order," Kallas, the European Union's high representative for foreign and security policy, told reporters in Brussels.

"Looking at President Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, (and) North Korea in Beijing today, these aren't just anti-Western optics: This is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules."

"We are experiencing deliberate attempts to change the international order," Kallas said, in a subsequent speech. "China and Russia also speak of leading changes together not seen in a hundred years and the revision of the global security order."