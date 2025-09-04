World
Reuters, Brussells
Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Xi, Putin, Kim and Iran challenge rules-based order

Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Says EU’s Kallas
Reuters, Brussells
Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and heads of foreign delegations arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China yesterday. Photo: AFP

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said yesterday the leaders of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea - who appeared together at a military parade in Beijing - represented an "autocratic alliance" challenging the rules-based international order.

"While Western leaders gather in diplomacy, an autocratic alliance is seeking a fast track to a new world order," Kallas, the European Union's high representative for foreign and security policy, told reporters in Brussels.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Looking at President Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, (and) North Korea in Beijing today, these aren't just anti-Western optics: This is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules."

"We are experiencing deliberate attempts to change the international order," Kallas said, in a subsequent speech. "China and Russia also speak of leading changes together not seen in a hundred years and the revision of the global security order."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মহেশখালী-মাতারবাড়ীতে নতুন শহরের জন্ম হবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

সমুদ্রই হবে বিশ্বের পথে আমাদের মহাসড়ক।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রীদের নিয়ে ছাত্রদল নেতার আপত্তিকর মন্তব্য, কারণ দর্শানোর নোটিশ দেবে রাবি প্রশাসন

৫১ মিনিট আগে