AFP, Beijing
Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:38 AM

Xi to attend BRICS

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Russia next month, China's foreign minister announced yesterday.

The summit of emerging economies will be held from October 22 to 24 in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan, in what the Kremlin hopes will be a chance to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances, especially with Beijing.

The BRICS group, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, represents almost half the world's population and has since expanded to include other major emerging economies including the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

