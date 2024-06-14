World
AFP, New York
Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:41 AM

Most Viewed

World

WSJ says its journo will face ‘sham trial’ in Russia

AFP, New York
Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:41 AM

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) yesterday lashed out at Russia's "outrageous" announcement that its imprisoned reporter Evan Gershkovich will face trial on spying charges.

"Evan Gershkovich is facing a false and baseless charge. Russia's latest move toward a sham trial is, while expected, deeply disappointing and still no less outrageous," Journal chief editor Emma Tucker and top executives said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Russian authorities accuse Gershkovich, a Russia correspondent for the leading US business newspaper, of spying and working for the CIA.

He has been imprisoned since his arrest in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

The Journal's statement said he has so far been held 441 days "for simply doing his job. Evan is a journalist."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification