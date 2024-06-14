WSJ says its journo will face ‘sham trial’ in Russia

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) yesterday lashed out at Russia's "outrageous" announcement that its imprisoned reporter Evan Gershkovich will face trial on spying charges.

"Evan Gershkovich is facing a false and baseless charge. Russia's latest move toward a sham trial is, while expected, deeply disappointing and still no less outrageous," Journal chief editor Emma Tucker and top executives said in a statement.

Russian authorities accuse Gershkovich, a Russia correspondent for the leading US business newspaper, of spying and working for the CIA.

He has been imprisoned since his arrest in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

The Journal's statement said he has so far been held 441 days "for simply doing his job. Evan is a journalist."