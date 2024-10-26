World ‘paying terrible price’ for climate inaction: UN

Humanity is 'paying a terrible price' for inaction on global warming, with time running out to correct the course and avoid climate disaster, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

A new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) says the next decade is critical in the fight against climate change or any hope of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will be lost.

The current pace of climate action would result in a catastrophic 3.1C of warming this century, UNEP said in its latest Emissions Gap report.

And even if all existing pledges to cut emissions were enacted as promised, global temperatures would soar 2.6C above pre-industrial levels -- a still devastating scenario for humanity.

"Either leaders bridge the emissions gap, or we plunge headlong into climate disaster, with the poorest and most vulnerable suffering the most," said Guterres.

"Around the world, people are paying a terrible price."

The call to action, just weeks before the UN COP29 climate summit, follows a streak of destructive and deadly extreme weather in a year expected to be the hottest in recorded history.

The world's poorest have been particularly hard hit, with typhoons and heatwaves in Asia and the Caribbean, floods in Africa, and droughts and wildfires in Latin America.

UNEP's latest projections blow well past 1.5C, which nations agreed in Paris in 2015 was the safer bet to minimise the worst consequences of a warming planet.

Guterres said wealthy G20 economies in particular would need to show far more ambition in the next round of climate pledges, known as NDCs, which are due in early 2025.

These commitments, which detail how a country will reduce emissions across their economies, were "our best last chance to change course", said David King of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group.