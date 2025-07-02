World must adapt to rising heat

Says WMO as Europe roasts in high temperatures

The world will have to learn to live with heatwaves, the United Nations' weather and climate agency said yesterday, as much of Europe roasted in high summer temperatures.

The World Meteorological Organization said that in future, people could expect heatwaves to occur more often and be more intense because of human-induced climate change.

WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said July was traditionally the hottest month of the year in the northern hemisphere, but it was exceptional to have episodes of extreme heat this early in the summer.

She said extreme heat was "widely called the silent killer", with the death toll often under-reflected in statistics, compared to, for example, a tropical cyclone.