World faces ‘peace or war’

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war at a massive military parade in Beijing yesterday, flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un in an unprecedented show of force.

The event to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War Two was largely shunned by Western leaders, with Putin and Kim - pariahs in the West due to the Ukraine war and Kim's nuclear ambitions - the guests of honour.

Designed to project China's military might and diplomatic clout, it also comes as US President Donald Trump's tariffs and volatile policymaking strain its relations with allies and rivals alike.

"Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum," Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square, adding that the Chinese people "firmly stand on the right side of history".

Riding in an open-top limousine, Xi then inspected the troops and cutting-edge military equipment such as hypersonic missiles, underwater drones and a weaponised 'robot wolf'.

Chinese militia members march during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Helicopters trailing large banners and fighter jets flew in formation during a 70-minute showcase that culminated in the release of 80,000 'peace' birds, reports Reuters.

In a post directed at Xi on Truth Social as the parade kicked off, Trump highlighted the US role in helping China secure its freedom from Japan during World War Two.

"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump added. The Kremlin said Putin was not conspiring against the US and suggested Trump was being ironic in his remarks.

President Xi Jinping stands in a car to review the troops during the military parade. PHOTO: REUTERS

Donning a tunic suit in the style worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Xi earlier greeted more than 25 leaders on the red carpet, including Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto who made a surprise appearance despite widespread protests at home.