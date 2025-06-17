World
AFP, Stockholm
Tue Jun 17, 2025 12:00 AM
World faces new nuclear arms race

Warn researchers
AFP, Stockholm
Tue Jun 17, 2025 12:00 AM

Most of the world's nuclear-armed states continued to modernise their arsenals last year, setting the stage for a new nuclear arms race, researchers warned yesterday.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said nuclear powers including the United States and Russia -- which account for around 90 percent of the world's stockpile -- had spent time last year "upgrading existing weapons and adding newer versions".

Since the end of the Cold War, old warheads have generally been dismantled quicker than new ones have been deployed, resulting in a decrease in the overall number of warheads.

