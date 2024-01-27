Won’t negotiate with Hungary

Says Swedish PM on Nato bid

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said yesterday he would "not negotiate" with Hungary over Sweden's Nato bid despite Budapest now the sole holdout after Turkey's ratification.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban this week invited Kristersson to Budapest to discuss the issue "at your earliest convenience", an invitation Kristersson on Thursday accepted.

"I'm happy to go to Budapest ... We have a lot to talk about ... but we're not negotiating the Nato membership, there are no negotiations on this," Kristersson told Swedish television TV4. "But we could talk about how we will best cooperate in Nato," he said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom on Tuesday said there was "no reason to negotiate" with Hungary.

Kristersson said yesterday that while he was willing to travel to Budapest, a meeting with Orban at the European Union Council in Brussels on February 1 was more practical.

"We'll see each other on Thursday next week at the European Council and we can begin discussing things then," he said.

For a visit to Budapest, "we'd have to find a date for this, things like this aren't usually done in haste. I suspect that his calendar, like mine, is quite full."

Orban's invitation came just days after Hungary criticised Sweden for not taking steps to strengthen bilateral relations.

Budapest has often denounced what it called Sweden's "openly hostile attitude", accusing Swedish representatives of being "repeatedly keen to bash Hungary" on rule-of-law issues.