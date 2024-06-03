World
Reuters, Johannesburg
Mon Jun 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 01:03 AM

World

Won’t ditch Ramaphosa to form coalition

Says S Africa’s ANC
Reuters, Johannesburg
Mon Jun 3, 2024

South Africa's once dominant African National Congress (ANC) acknowledged that it had been humbled by an election that ended its 30-year majority but vowed not to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa as a condition to forming a new governing coalition.

Official results from Wednesday's vote, due yesterday evening, will confirm the end of the ANC's unchallenged grip on political power and start the clock on a race to strike a deal with one or more opposition parties.

