Won’t ditch Ramaphosa to form coalition

Says S Africa’s ANC

South Africa's once dominant African National Congress (ANC) acknowledged that it had been humbled by an election that ended its 30-year majority but vowed not to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa as a condition to forming a new governing coalition.

Official results from Wednesday's vote, due yesterday evening, will confirm the end of the ANC's unchallenged grip on political power and start the clock on a race to strike a deal with one or more opposition parties.