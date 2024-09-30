Won’t die till PM Modi ‘removed’ from power

Says India’s Congress party chief Kharge after falling ill

India's Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who fell ill while addressing a polls campaign rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, has said he would not die till Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "removed" from power.

Kharge had felt dizzy while addressing a huge gathering on the last day of the campaign for the third and final phase of the Assembly elections. Party leaders had rushed to support him and led him to a chair. Shortly after, he was examined by doctors, who said his blood pressure is fluctuating.

Later, Kharge came back onstage and said: "We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power."

"I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me," he said.

Sources said Kharge's blood pressure had dropped and though he is feeling much better, doctors have advised him to take rest. Kharge had flown to Jasrota to address the rally held in support of the party candidates in the assembly polls.