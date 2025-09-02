Women’s voices must shape COP30 policies

Speakers tell UN Women, Star discussion

Speakers at a roundtable, titled “Advancing Gender-Responsive Climate Action: Road to COP30”, jointly organised by UN Women and The Daily Star at the capital’s The Daily Star Centre yesterday. Photo: Star

Speakers at a roundtable yesterday urged the government to prioritise women's full participation in climate decision-making and address gaps in climate finance.

They also emphasised the importance of intersectionality, ensuring that policies consider the diverse experiences of women, including those from indigenous communities and women with disabilities.

The event, titled "Advancing Gender-Responsive Climate Action: Road to COP30", was jointly organised by UN Women and The Daily Star at the capital's The Daily Star Centre.

UN Women Deputy Representative Navanita Sinha, in her welcome speech, said this is a significant year for gender equality and women's rights.

"We are marking the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action, the most comprehensive framework for advancing women's rights. Over these three decades, there have been important gains in some areas, but overall progress has not been as fast or comprehensive as we had hoped," she said.

Sinha said the year is also pivotal for climate action, as preparations for COP30 advance. COP29 delivered several milestones, including the endorsement of the enhanced Lima Work Programme on Gender and the extension of its ten-year commitment to a Gender Action Plan.

However, significant gaps remain, particularly in climate finance, access to technology, and gender-responsive adaptation and mitigation strategies, Sinha said.

"Recognising this, the work towards COP30 becomes especially important. That is why we organised today's discussion -- to advocate for stronger gender commitments and ensure our collective voice contributes meaningfully to the process," she said.

UN Women Programme Specialist Dilruba Haider highlighted the UNFCCC Gender Action Plan (GAP), developed under the Lima Work Programme.

The plan advances gender-responsive climate action through five priority areas: capacity building and knowledge management, women's leadership and participation, coherence across international frameworks, gender-responsive means of implementation, and monitoring and reporting.

Haider identified key challenges, including insufficient focus on climate finance, weak institutionalisation of transformative ambitions, and political debates around gender.

She said ahead of COP30, opportunities lie in preparing clear national priorities, developing a position paper for Bangladesh, orienting negotiators on gender–climate linkages, and building alliances with like-minded countries.

Ainun Nishat, emeritus professor at BRAC University's Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research, warned that many gender action plans remain shelved documents.

"If they are not meaningfully implemented across sectors, they will have little practical impact," he said.

Dr Shamima Nasrin, joint secretary at the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, highlighted the need for stronger gender representation in climate planning.

She called for a new action plan with a clear results framework, including activities, indicators, baselines, targets, and budget allocations, prioritising the most vulnerable groups such as women and indigenous communities.

UNDP Gender Team Lead Sharmin Islam identified three key challenges: the financing gap, persistent data gaps, and underrepresentation of women in leadership roles, particularly at the grassroots level.

"Grassroots women bear the greatest burden of climate impacts, yet their voices are often missing," she said.

ActionAid Country Director Farah Kabir stressed the importance of engaging political actors to ensure commitments align with policy and practice.

Md Shamsuddoha, chief executive of the Centre for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD), highlighted the need for inter-ministerial and inter-departmental collaboration to implement the Gender Action Plan.

Jacob De Leon, second secretary at the Australian High Commission, said, "We must recognise the unique experiences of women from indigenous backgrounds and women with disabilities. Only by adopting a truly holistic gender approach can we ensure the effective implementation of gender-responsive plans and policies," he said.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of the Manusher Jonno Foundation, also highlighted that gender equality must consider intersectionality across regions and abilities.

"Climate change affects men too, but women face unique challenges in their daily lives -- mobility, safety, reproductive health, disrupted relationships, sometimes leading to divorce. This is why gender justice is essential," she said.

Nayoka Martinez Backstrom, first secretary for Environment and Climate Change at SIDA, highlighted the need for scalable climate financing initiatives that genuinely benefit women and promote collaboration between development partners and national ministries.

Md Khayrul Hasan, additional secretary of the environment ministry, speaking as the chief guest, welcomed the diversity of perspectives and confirmed that the outcomes of the discussion would be taken to Ethiopia, engaging other ministries, NGOs, and civil society to ensure COP30 is meaningful and beneficial for Bangladesh.

Prof Sharmind Neelormi, department of economics, Jahangirnagar University; Jesmin Nahar, deputy secretary, MoWFCC; Mohammad Faruk Hossain, deputy secretary, MoDMR; Mrittunjoy Das, deputy chief of party Naba Pallab; Jannatul Maowa, executive director, Bindu Nari Unnayan Sangathan; Sohanur Rahman, youth climate activist, and Kazi Rabeya Ame, programme analyst, UN Women, among others, spoke at the event.

The discussion was moderated by Tanjim Ferdous, NGO and Foreign Mission in charge at The Daily Star.