Women, children make up 56pc of Gaza dead: UN

Women and children make up at least 56 percent of the thousands killed in the Gaza offensive, the UN said Tuesday, amid controversy over the toll based on numbers from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

The United Nations was clarifying a fresh breakdown of the death toll in Gaza, after Israel slammed the world body for "parroting... Hamas's propaganda messages".

"Anyone who relies on fake data from a terrorist organisation in order to promote blood libels against Israel is antisemitic and supports terrorism," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X, formerly Twitter, late Monday.

Due to a lack of access, UN agencies have since the beginning of the Gaza offensive on October 7 relied on death tolls provided by the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. This has drawn criticism from Israel, but the United Nations says the ministry's tolls before the offensive were deemed reliable, and that it will strive to verify the figures "when conditions permit".

The ministry said Tuesday that at least 35,173 people have been killed in the territory due to Israeli military operations. Gaza authorities have consistently said women and children make up a large majority of those killed in the territory.

But a fresh breakdown provided by the health ministry and published by the UN last week appeared to cast doubt on that assertion.The ministry said that as of April 30 it had fully identified nearly 25,000 of those killed, with identification elements missing for the remainder of the nearly 10,000 others who had died.

Of those fully identified, it said 40 percent were men, 20 percent women and 32 percent children, while another eight percent were elderly -- a category not broken down by gender.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva that by applying the same ratio to the unidentified and assuming women represent half of the elderly, it could be expected that at least "56 percent women and children" were among the more than 35,000 dead.