Woman found dead swallowed by python

A woman was found dead inside the belly of a snake after it swallowed her whole in central Indonesia, police said yesterday, the second python killing in the province in a month.

Siriati, 36, had gone missing after she left her house Tuesday morning to buy medicine for her sick child, prompting relatives to launch a search. Her husband Adiansa, 30, found her slippers and pants on the ground about 500 metres from their house in Siteba village, South Sulawesi province.