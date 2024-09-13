Wildfire rages in LA

World
AFP, Wrightwood
Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:40 AM

A wildfire ravaging the hills near Los Angeles had swelled in size by over 1,000 percent by Wednesday, torching dozens of homes and prompting a state of emergency. The Bridge Fire is one of three out-of-control blazes that have erupted around the United States' second-biggest city.

Authorities issued widespread evacuation orders as the fire tore through the towns of Wrightwood and Mt Baldy, destroying at least 33 homes, several cabins, and racing through a ski resort.

The fire broke that broke out early Sunday has by Wednesday afternoon  roared to 49,000 acres.

