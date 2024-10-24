World
AFP, Islamabad
Thu Oct 24, 2024 04:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 04:49 PM

World

Wife of Pakistan ex-PM Khan released from prison: party

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's supporters protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Karachi on October 18, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan, was released from jail today, his party said, nine months after she was imprisoned alongside him in the runup to elections.

In the days before the February polls, Bibi was convicted of graft and illegal marriage alongside opposition leader Khan in what he claimed was a campaign to sideline him from the vote.

The illegal marriage case collapsed on appeal and Bibi's graft sentence was suspended, allowing her to walk free from Adiala Jail where Khan remains imprisoned.

Bibi was bailed on a separate pending case yesterday.

The chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Gohar Ali Khan said that after her release, Bibi was travelling to her Islamabad residence.

"She was kept in jail to put pressure on Imran Khan," he told reporters. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all PTI supporters on the release of Bushra Bibi, and we offer our gratitude to God."

