WHO sounds alarm on risk of epidemic
The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday a major chikungunya virus epidemic risks sweeping around the globe, calling for urgent action to prevent it.
The WHO said it was detecting the same early warning signs as during a major outbreak two decades ago and aims to prevent a repeat.
"Chikungunya is not a disease that is widely known, but it has been detected and transmitted in 119 countries globally, putting 5.6 billion people at risk," said the WHO's Diana Rojas Alvarez.
