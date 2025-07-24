WHO sounds alarm on risk of epidemic

A World Health Organization sign is seen at the entrance to the organization’s headquarters in Geneva. AFP photo

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday a major chikungunya virus epidemic risks sweeping around the globe, calling for urgent action to prevent it.

The WHO said it was detecting the same early warning signs as during a major outbreak two decades ago and aims to prevent a repeat.

"Chikungunya is not a disease that is widely known, but it has been detected and transmitted in 119 countries globally, putting 5.6 billion people at risk," said the WHO's Diana Rojas Alvarez.