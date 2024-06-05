WHO said what

"Assure countrymen that to fulfil their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolve."

Indian PM, Narendra Modi

"I was confident that the people of this country would give the right response."

Indian opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi

"The public has taught a lesson to BJP in this election."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

"It's a fair assessment to say 400 at the moment certainly looks distant."

BJP spokesman, Nalin Kohli