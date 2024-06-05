WHO said what

World
"Assure countrymen that to fulfil their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolve."

Indian PM, Narendra Modi

"I was confident that the people of this country would give the right response."

Indian opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi

 

 

"The public has taught a lesson to BJP in this election."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

 

 

"It's a fair assessment to say 400 at the moment certainly looks distant."

BJP spokesman, Nalin Kohli

তৃতীয় মেয়াদে সব ধরনের দুর্নীতি মূলোৎপাটনে মনোযোগ দেব: মোদি

মোদি আশ্বাস দিয়েছেন যে ভারতকে একটি উন্নত জাতি হিসেবে গড়ে তোলার লক্ষ্য অর্জনে তার সরকার সব রাজ্যের সঙ্গে কাজ করবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
বড় শহরে বিজেপি, পিছিয়ে পড়া অঞ্চলে কংগ্রেসের জোট এগিয়ে

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
