WHO launches plan to rein in ‘alarming’ dengue spread

The World Health Organization yesterday announced a global plan to battle dengue and other diseases carried by mosquitos as they spread faster and further amid climate change.

"The rapid spread of dengue and other arboviral diseases in recent years is an alarming trend that demands a coordinated response across sectors and across borders," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The UN health agency said the number of reported dengue cases has approximately doubled each year since 2021, with over 12.3 million cases, including more than 7,900 deaths, reported in just the first eight months of 2024.

That is already almost double the 6.5 million cases reported throughout the whole of 2023.

WHO's plan is aimed at fostering a coordinated global response, including through disease surveillance, laboratory activities, vector control and research and development of improved treatments and effective vaccines.

The agency said it would require $55 million in funding to implement the plan over the next year.

"From maintaining clean environments to supporting vector control and seeking and providing timely medical care, everyone has a role to play in the fight against dengue," Tedros said.

"This plan is a roadmap to turn the tide against this disease and other Aedes-borne arboviral diseases, protect vulnerable populations and pave the way for a healthier future."

Dengue can cause high fever and body aches, but most people have no symptoms.