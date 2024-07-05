What has Labour promised to do if elected?

Britain's Labour Party was projected to win yesterday's national election with a large majority. Below are some of the party's main domestic policy plans, set out in its manifesto ahead of the July 4 vote:

ECONOMY

Labour has said sustained economic growth will be its first mission for government. Its plan focuses on wealth creation. It has said it will be "pro-business and pro-worker" and introduce a new industrial strategy, which will end short-term economic policy.

TAXES

It has pledged not to raise taxes "for working people", with no increase in the basic, higher, or additional rates of income tax, insurance, or VAT. It will cap corporation tax at the current level of 25 percent.

HEALTH, SOCIAL CARE

Labour plans to cut waiting times in the National Health Service by adding 40,000 more appointments every week. This will include incentivising staff to carry out extra appointments out of hours, pooling resources across neighbouring hospitals and using spare capacity in private sector.

IMMIGRATION

Labour has pledged to reduce net migration. It wants to reform points-based immigration system, by bringing in restrictions on visas and by training workers where there are domestic shortages.