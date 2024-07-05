What do govts abroad want from UK polls ?

Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak arrives with his wife Akshata Murty to cast their votes at a polling station in Kirby Sigston, Northallerton, England yesterday as Britain holds a general election. PHOTO: AFP

The UK is not the diplomatic powerhouse it once was, with Brexit leaving it looking inward and years of economic failures meaning the Conservatives and Labour are both sidelining foreign policy in their campaign messaging. Still, leaders around the world will be taking an interest in the election. Here are some of the key issues:

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Kyiv is desperately fighting off the battlefield for money, weapons and diplomatic support and the backing of the next UK government could be critical. London still retains diplomatic sway in Europe and is a vocal member of Nato.

Stakes are high for the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, as he faces the prospect of Donald Trump winning the US presidential election in November. Trump is expected to cut off US military support to Ukraine.

The Tories claim they have "led the world in support of Ukraine against Putin's aggression" and will continue to do so, but it is expected that Keir Starmer would be equally supportive of Kyiv if Labour came to power.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes at a polling station in London yesterday. PHOTO: AFP

ISRAEL AND PALESTINE

In previous elections, Israeli governments would have probably favoured conservative candidates, who have traditionally followed Washington in near-unconditional backing of Israel over Palestine.

Starmer, however, could prove the exception to the rule as his policies on the occupation have been seen through the prism of the Labour party antisemitism scandal, which he promised to fix.

Whatever his personal views on the destruction of Gaza, Starmer has been criticised by party members for a Middle East stance that could be seen as more pro-Israel than that of the Tories. More than 38,011 Palestinians have been killed and 87,445 have been injured in Israeli military offensive on Gaza since October 7, reports Reuters.

For Palestinian officials, neither a Tory nor a Labour government will give hope for the radical policy change they have been calling for.

THE UNITED STATES

The White House is too focused on its own election to be concerned about the smaller half of the "special relationship". Joe Biden has maintained good ties with both Labour and Conservative politicians, although Trump has a soft spot for the more extreme, populist wing of the Tory party.

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has the most Trumpian politics of all the UK parties, playing up migration as a threat. Farage has previously joined Trump on campaign rallies.

CHINA

Relations between Beijing and London have nosedived under Conservative administrations. Sunak has said that "authoritarian" China, the world's second-largest economy, is the "greatest state-based threat to our economic security", reports The Guardian. Bejing's embassy in London condemned what it called Sunak's "malicious slander against China" and urged British politicians "to end their belligerent rhetoric" and "instead, focus more on domestic economic and social issues".

In a sense, that has happened, with Sunak largely avoiding international issues on the campaign trail. Still, Labour has not indicated any big policy shift in Asia. The party's manifesto promises its policy on China will be to "cooperate where we can, compete where we need to, and challenge where we must".

THE EUROPEAN UNION

As a supranational body, the political and economic union across Europe will be facing the prospect of the first non-conservative government in London since David Cameron called the referendum that led to Brexit.

All three big parties are seeking to improve their relationship with the EU, but Labour – and certainly the Liberal Democrats – may find that easier to achieve.

Senior Brussels sources said this week that while the EU leadership would welcome a change of UK government, it would not revise its Brexit red lines, but was open to improving existing agreements.