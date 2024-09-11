World
Reuters, London
Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 11:56 PM

Most Viewed

World
missiles to Russia

West slaps more sanctions on Iran

Reuters, London
Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 11:56 PM

Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will likely use them in Ukraine within weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday, warning that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran threatens wider European security.

Blinken, speaking at a news conference in London ahead of a visit to Kyiv he and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy will make together, said Washington had privately warned Iran that providing ballistic missiles to Russia would "constitute a dramatic escalation" and said new sanctions would be imposed later yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Additional US sanctions on Iran will include measures against the airline Iran Air, and other countries are also expected to announce new steps, Blinken said.

"Russia has now received shipments with these ballistic missiles, and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine, against Ukraine," Blinken said, citing intelligence that he said has been shared with US allies and partners around the world.

Blinken said Iran has trained dozens of Russian military personnel to use its Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system, which has a maximum range of 75 miles.

The governments of France, Germany and Britain also said they would cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran and work towards sanctioning airline Iran Air.

A senior Iranian official on Monday denied the missile delivery reports.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
অস্ত্র উদ্ধার অভিযানে গ্রেপ্তার ২ জনের মৃত্যু, আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনীর নির্যাতনের অভিযোগ
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অস্ত্র উদ্ধার অভিযানে গ্রেপ্তার ২ জনের মৃত্যু, আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনীর নির্যাতনের অভিযোগ

‘কেউ মিথ্যা তথ্য দিয়েছে যে, আমাদের কাছে অস্ত্র আছে। গতকাল রাতে আইন-শৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনী গিয়ে অস্ত্র খুঁজে না পেয়ে সারারাত আমিসহ আমার ভাতিজা, কাজের ছেলে, ড্রাইভারকে ব্যাপক মারধর করে।’

২১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনার বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি উপদেষ্টা তৌফিক-ই-ইলাহী গ্রেপ্তার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification