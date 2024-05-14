‘We will make Pakistan wear bangles’

World
Mincing no words, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday attacked the opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders "cowards" who were "scared of Pakistan's nuclear power". During an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Modi made a veiled reference to a remark recently made by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name. "The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power," he said. The remarks come in the backdrop of comments by Abdullah about Pakistan having atom bombs and not wearing bangles. "If Pakistan does not wear bangles, we will make the country wear these. I knew they did not have foodgrains. Now, I come to know they do not even have adequate supply of bangles," he said. "But, we must look carefully at the opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, raise doubts on surgical strikes… their Left allies even want our nuclear arsenal to be dismantled," he said. In an earlier rally, Modi highlighted the significant increase in funds recovered by Enforcement Directorate during his tenure.  He emphasised that the money belonged to the poor and reiterated his commitment to preventing the opposition from giving away reservations to Muslims for vote bank politics.

