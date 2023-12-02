World
Says US after Indian charged in alleged murder plot
The White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby yesterday stressed that the US continues to improve its strategic partnership with India.

On the other side, he added that the US "takes this very seriously," referring to the indictment by the US Department of Justice against an Indian in an alleged foiled assassination plot.

While speaking at a press briefing, Kirby said, "India remains a strategic partner, and we are going to continue to work to improve and strengthen that strategic partnership with India."

Referring to the US Justice Department indictment of an Indian national in an alleged foiled assassination plot in the US, Kirby added, "At the same time, we take this very seriously. These allegations and this investigation, we take very seriously."

He further said that we are glad to see that India is also taking it seriously by announcing their "own efforts to investigate this."

"We have been clear that we want to see anybody that's responsible for these alleged crimes to be held properly accountable...," Kirby stressed.

