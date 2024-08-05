Says Venezuela opposition leader despite arrest

Venezuela's opposition leader emerged from hiding on Saturday, declaring "We have never been so strong," as President Nicolas Maduro slammed what he called attempts to "usurp the presidency" following last week's disputed election.

Thousands gathered peacefully across Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas where Maria Corina Machado thrilled supporters with a surprise appearance in a truck bearing a banner reading "Venezuela has won!"

Machado, who spent much of the week in hiding after Maduro threatened her with arrest following deadly post-election protests, had backed the candidacy of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia after she herself was banned from running.

Supporters say he won 67 percent of the July 28 vote, and several Latin American countries and the US have recognized him as president-elect.

Others have called on Venezuela to release detailed vote tallies, including EU states France, Germany, Italy and Spain.