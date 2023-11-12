Violence ‘verging on pure evil’

UN warns; strategic bridge destroyed

The UN warned Friday of soaring human rights violations in Sudan's Darfur region and said they were "verging on pure evil," amid escalating fighting seven months into the war between the army and paramilitaries. "We keep saying that the situation is horrific and grim. But frankly, we are running out of words to describe the horror of what is happening in Sudan," said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan. "We continue to receive unrelenting and appalling reports of sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detentions and grave violations of human and children's rights," she told reporters. "What is happening is verging on pure evil," she said, citing reports of young girls being raped in front of their mothers. She said she was worried about the risk of a repeat of the genocide of the early 2000s in this region of western Sudan. Meanwhile, latest round of fighting destroyed a strategic bridge over the Nile River in Sudan's capital, the army and rival paramilitaries said in separate statements yesterday. Witnesses reported "clear signs of destruction on the Shambat Bridge" which crosses the White Nile and connecting Khartoum's sister cities of Khartoum North and Omdurman. Images posted online showed a section of the bridge about halfway across the river had disappeared.