Violence in disputed area kills 54 people

More than 50 people including women, children and two UN peacekeepers were killed in attacks along South Sudan's border with Sudan, officials said, the deadliest in a spate of incidents since 2021 related to a boundary dispute. Armed young men from South Sudan's Warrap State carried out the raids into the neighbouring Abyei region on Saturday, Bulis Koch, the information minister for Abyei, said yesterday. Abyei is an oil-rich area that is jointly administered by South Sudan and Sudan, which have both staked claims to it. Koch told Reuters that 52 local people, among them women, children and police officers, were killed during the attacks on Saturday. A further 64 people were wounded. "Because of the current dire security situation at hand, which has created fears and panic, we have imposed a curfew," he said. A Ghanaian peacekeeper from a UN force based in Abyei was killed when its base in the town of Agok was attacked, the UNISFA said on Sunday. In further violence aday later, a second peacekeeper, from Pakistan, was killed and four of his colleagues and a civilian wounded while transporting civilians from a base to a hospital.