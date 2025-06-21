World
Violence against kids hit ‘unprecedented levels’ in 2024: UN

From Gaza to the Democratic Republic of Congo, violence against children in conflict zones reached "unprecedented levels" in 2024, a United Nations annual report said Thursday.

"In 2024, violence against children in armed conflict reached unprecedented levels, with a staggering 25 percent surge in the number of grave violations in comparison with 2023," according to the report from UN chiefAntonio Guterres.

The report verified 41,370 grave violations against children in 2024 -- including 36,221 committed in 2024 and 5,149 committed previously but confirmed in 2024 -- the highest number since the monitoring tool was established 30 years ago. The new high beats 2023, another record year, which itself represented a 21 percent increase over the preceding year.

 

