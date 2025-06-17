Vietnam death toll from Typhoon Wutip rises to seven

The death toll in Vietnam from heavy rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Wutip has risen to seven, authorities said yesterday.

Wutip made landfall in southern China at the weekend with winds gusting up to 128 kilometres per hour (80 miles per hour) before downgrading to a tropical storm.

Seven people have been killed, 100 houses damaged and almost 60,000 hectares (148,000 acres) of crops submerged in central Vietnam, according an update yesterday from the disaster and dyke management authority.

Vietnam is hit by roughly a dozen tropical storms every year, but in June they normally affect the north of the country and move southwards later in the year.

Late last week, central Vietnam, including the world heritage town of Hoi An, suffered serious flooding which caused deaths, disrupted traffic and damaged crops.